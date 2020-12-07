Editor:
The Holiday Baskets Program is in full swing. For nearly 40 years, we have supplied food and gifts to people in need in our valley for the holidays. Run entirely by volunteers, this program is a wonderful community effort with numerous groups and individuals participating. Ten local social service agencies refer recipients to this program that provides gifts for 250 families, approximately 1,000 people, who live between Aspen and Glenwood Springs.
In addition to gifts, each individual or family also receives a City Market gift card. The Holiday Basket Program often gives the only gifts families will receive for the holidays. We are still in need of donations to purchase toys and gift cards. If you would like to participate you may donate online (holidaybasketsprogram.com) or send a check to Holiday Baskets Program, P.O. Box 2192, Basalt, CO 81621.
Anne Blackwell
Holiday Baskets chairperson