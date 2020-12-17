Editor:
We would like to thank the Aspen fire and police departments for their assistance with our community Chanukah parade and celebration. Coming with their fire truck, flashing lights and all, to the great delight of children and adults. A special thank you to officer Lara Xaiz and fire chief Rick Balentine, Adam Cohen, Jason Lasser and Marc Zachary for taking time out of their busy schedule and making the Chanukah celebration the great success it was. Aspen is blessed to have such wonderful individuals in our amazing community.
Rabbi Mendel and Lieba Mintz
Chabad Jewish Community Center