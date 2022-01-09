Editor:
The Holiday Baskets Program, run entirely by volunteers, was once again a joyful community effort. For 40 years, this program has provided new gifts, toys, and food for people in need in our valley.
The response this year was particularly generous and heartwarming with many individuals and groups participating for the first time enabling us to serve 347 families: 1,345 individuals! This included gifting over $40,000 worth of City Market food cards.
I especially wish to thank our Steering Committee; Elaine Bonds, Marsha Cook, Kathy Dreher, Elizabeth Parker and Bobbi Teliska who spent many, many hours and lots of energy matching families with Adopting Angels and making sure all the gift bags were ready on pickup day. We also thank the 14 local agencies who referred the recipients and also delivered their gift bags. We are extremely grateful to Mike Garbarini who once again entered all the applications online so that we could operate virtually. In addition, we greatly appreciate St. Peter’s Church in Basalt for providing space in which to coordinate and distribute the thousands of gifts.
A recent quote from Angela Hanley, English in Action staff member, summarizes the hopes of the Holiday Baskets Program: “We are very grateful to all the Holiday Baskets volunteers and donors for their generosity, and for the greater message of care and compassion this program communicates in our valley.”
Anne Blackwell
Chairperson, Holiday Baskets Program