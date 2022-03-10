Editor:
This business of a community being bought up, chewed up, digested and spit out as condensed glitz gives one a sense of the spirit behind the French Revolution. Once again, I have been thrown off Gondola Plaza by “corporate.” I told the poor guy assigned to call me for Mike Kaplan that it didn’t matter. Gondola Plaza isn’t fun anymore and why do something if it isn’t fun and you have a choice? God forbid the town’s token poverty symbol be seen on such hallowed ground by “corporate and their august patrons.” A lot about this place doesn’t matter anymore. Too bad.
Pat Milligan
Aspen