Editor:
As a longtime member of Holy Cross Energy, I support its proposed rate restructuring. Our home and my husband’s home business have had a grid-tied PV system for over 15 years. We increased our PV capacity two years ago to cover the increased demand of charging an EV. We are fortunate to be members of a progressive electrical cooperative and support their proposal to separate the cost of electricity delivery from consumption. These changes are proactive and will help HCE continue to provide reliable electricity to its members while moving towards a renewable energy future that will benefit us all.
A grid-tied system relies on a functional electrical grid for storage of excess electrons and a delivery system when more are needed. Ensuring future reliability of the grid is critical. The solar installation companies who view this as detrimental to business might take time to change how they work with clients and their marketing message; a functional grid is the most important piece of a grid-tied PV system. The monthly charge is a small price to pay for access to the Holy Cross grid for this reliable two-way electron delivery system.
The science is clear: Planetary climates are changing. While rooftop PV is not the only answer to this climate conundrum, it is one piece of the puzzle and a way for homeowners to be proactive consumers while educating themselves and their neighbors on the complexity of reliably providing electrons while respecting the vulnerability of planetary systems.
Susy Ellison
Carbondale