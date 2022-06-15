Editor:
A recent article (“Glenwood Springs March for Our Lives delivers clear message,” Aspen Daily News, June 13) contains a call to action: Do something now!
This message resonates across our nation because of the evil that emerged in the murder of 17 individuals in a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, in 2018, and also the 21 killed in this year's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
I graduated from Glenwood's Garfield County public high school in 1955; a positive time when prayer was present prior to most school activities such as assemblies, concerts and sports. It was a time when deer and elk rifles could be stored in our hall lockers.
Our nation’s culture, reaching back many hundreds of years, was diverted on June 17, 1965, by the U.S. Supreme Court on a never-ending path by ripping religion from our public schools as well as from the town square.
The final sentence of the June 13 local story states that prayer without action is a sin. Since prayer is not allowed in the public square, have the chickens come home to roost?
Floyd Diemoz
Glenwood Springs