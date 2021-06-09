Editor:
With regards to more money flowing in to help homeless issues: I have been homeless in Aspen for 10 years. I also have been put in the camp run by Nan Sundeen and her counterpart. I feel they have ostracized me from my community and from getting any help. I am a native of Colorado and have put in my blood, sweat and tears for housing, yet the men have it and I still do not. Why are new homeless coming from all over allowed to receive help when natives and true locals remain homeless? Someone please help me answer these questions.
Willow Lepanto
Aspen