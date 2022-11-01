One of the greatest honors of my life has been to serve our community for 37 years, 12 of those years as your sheriff. The sheriff is crucial to public safety, disaster response, jail operations, 911 communications and dispatch, search and rescue and more. Our ability to manage large-scale incidents is well documented and is respected statewide. I have the experience to manage these responsibilities and have well-established relationships with state and federal partners to request help if Pitkin County needs it.
In addition to continuing my work to ensure that the Pitkin County Sheriff’s office is responsive to this community and a rewarding place to work, I will focus for the next four years to work with county commissioners, consultants, citizens and staff to find solutions to our decaying jail. My wish list is to create a safe environment for our deputies and staff to ensure an innovative and humane way to incarcerate pre-trial detainees and sentenced offenders — and to integrate more mental health and addiction services into the facility. We don't know how much the jail improvements will cost or what size a potential new jail would be, as this process is just starting. The Pitkin County Board of County Commissioners and I are committed to public input, transparency and providing the community with the jail it needs and wants.
Being the Pitkin County sheriff requires significant and current experience in law enforcement, knowledge of the community being served, and support from the community, both locally and statewide. My extensive law enforcement experience is not in dispute; nobody knows Pitkin County’s public-safety needs better than I do.
Being sheriff requires earning the trust of the community, the integrity to be honest and transparent — and the ability to admit mistakes. After all, mistakes are just learning opportunities in disguise. These are qualities Michael Buglione does not possess, as evidenced in his tone, the direction of his campaign and his past refusal to take responsibility for questionable actions. He says nothing more than, “We need a change,” but doesn’t cite any reason except my tenure in office.
My opponent has been out of law enforcement for three years and does not have any experience in disaster management. He lacks significant managerial experience both as a law enforcement officer and as a civilian. He claims that he recently ran a $3-billion construction project with 3,600 employees, which is simply not true. I contacted the owner of the referenced project, who is a valley resident. He described my opponent’s role as “very low level and managed about 20 people and never had access to budget or access to finances.”
I know, respect and give back to this community. My wife Marcy and I are full-time Aspen residents and have lived in the same rental home for over 20 years. Each year, I host the Sheriff's Cup golf tournament which has raised over $600,000 for local charities, including the Aspen Hope Center and Huts for Vets.
In contrast, Michael Buglione has taken advantage of this community. In 2020, he purchased a home in Basalt — but after the closing, he immediately rented it back to the seller. (Editor’s note: Buglione was not immediately available to respond to this claim Monday evening.) While owning property in Basalt and renting it out for two years, he lived in APCHA housing in Aspen, in violation of APCHA rules. In 2022, APCHA discovered the violation and sent him an out-of-compliance notice. The APCHA unit that he and his family illegally occupied for two years could have been rented to qualified, local employees.
I enjoy widespread support locally and statewide. I have received support from community members, locally elected officials, public-safety officials and other sheriffs. My opponent has not received a single endorsement from a public-safety or elected official. Mr. Buglione claimed to have sat on a few volunteer boards, yet, not one board or board member has publicly supported him that I’ve seen. Perhaps even more notable: While endorsed by the Pitkin County Democrats, there has been no published support from the party’s leadership beyond the initial endorsement.
Michael Buglione, Mick Ireland and others have publicly criticized me. However, those criticisms have not related to my job performance or to the performance of my deputies. Rather, I have been attacked by Mr. Buglione and Mick Ireland — both with a personal ax to grind — and by a small group of disgruntled former employees who left the profession five or 10 years ago or more. The record of this office is solid and is being sullied only for political gain. It is an insult to the people of the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office who strive every day to keep our community safe.
When I’m replaced, it should be with a person who is qualified, not with a line supervisor with no leadership experience in managing a sheriff's office.
I love this community and my work. I want to continue the work I started and continue to serve you for the next four years. I will continue to work hard to maintain the unique style of policing that Pitkin County is accustomed to. There’s a saying at the PCSO coined by a retired sheriff: “Our business is peace and safety, and business is good."
I humbly and respectfully ask for your vote and to continue as your Pitkin County Sheriff.