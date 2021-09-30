Editor:
I agreed with Paul Menter’s Sept. 22 Aspen Daily News column that CO2 is bad, but hopefully his CO2 complaint will become irrelevant with the mass transition to electric vehicles. Menter rationalized a new, direct, four-lane bridge over Castle Creek by claiming that “induced traffic demand” doesn’t exist on single corridors. What? No, whether it’s worse or not with single transportation corridors (I think it’s worse) doesn’t matter. What matters is perpetual growth. There is a new 122-room hotel going up in El Jebel, Denver keeps on booming and the world’s population will soon be 9 billion. Add in climate refugees and the supply and demand for parking will go crazy.
If it’s an EV, I like Ward’s idea of a trackless tram from the intercept lot with both direct and local trams. Let’s get real, predicting the future 10 years from now is a fool’s errand. For all anyone knows, the Hyperloop will become the next Model T automobile (which replaced the horse-drawn carriage). We could put it directly across Marolt Open Space, either above or below ground, then elevate it over Main Street and loop it over to Rubey Park with connections to Glenwood and beyond. The future is upon us. It behooves us to be flexible and progressive when considering the future of transportation.
And there’s still no explanation for Menter plans to pay for the new parking garages in town.
Tom Mooney
Aspen