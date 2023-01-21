Editor:
Maurice Emmer’s letter of Jan. 18 (“Review Boebert legislation”) suggests that we evaluate our representatives based on their productivity and kindly shares the link to Rep. Boebert’s legislative record. Mr. Emmer, I couldn’t agree more: District 3 deserves productive congressional representation.
Our congressional representative sponsored 41 bills last session, none of which made it out of their respective subcommittees and into committee consideration. Of the 342 bills Rep. Boebert co-sponsored, only eight were considered by their respective committees. Three became law.
Call me old fashioned, but I believe the purpose of a lawmaker is to make laws. I hope that even the most die-hard partisans would agree that an 0-41 record leaves room for improvement.
Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) was the most successful co-sponsor in the last session, with 36 bills enacted into law. Maybe Rep. Boebert will find the time to ask her fellow caucus member for some pointers this session.
As a glass-half-full guy, I remain optimistic that Rep. Boebert will help enact common-sense solutions to the kitchen table issues affecting families in the Western Slope. Perhaps she could start with our child care affordability crisis or secure federal funding for one of our district’s many needs. Here’s hoping.
Isaac Flanagan
Aspen