Editor:
I was pleased to read Jon Busch’s letter regarding the Isis. The Wheeler Board does an excellent job. If the management of the Isis, with access to part of the RETT fund, is paired with the Wheeler we might see a very good solution. I am sure Jon and Aspen Film would be happy to work with this. Bringing in a developer and refiguring the physical design would not be in Aspen’s best interest. The Isis is a theater experience and breaking it up with any commercial space would be a lasting shame. The Isis is a jewel in Aspen’s crown. Let’s let it continue to shine.
Helen Palmer
Aspen