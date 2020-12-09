Editor:
No doubt there are many old memories. Hopefully, for as long as it's been around, the Red Onion will be resurrected beyond this closure.
In 1966 after graduating from high school, I went to Newport Beach to chauffeur a relative to Philadelphia. A rough and tumble lady-friend who'd been around heard I was from near Aspen. Oh! “Well in 1940 I remember passing through Aspen on a Sunday morning and the night before some cowboy had ridden his horse through the Red Onion's plate-glass window.”
And so it goes.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction