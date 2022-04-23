Editor:
Test me. Google: “How many minutes of life does a hot dog cost?” Just so you know, it’s 36 minutes. That is the good news. The bad news is that compromises in our lifespan burdens our health span, our appearance, our performance, our productivity, our well-being, even our mood. We don’t just die on a given day. We enhance that inexorable process with each inflammatory food selection. And we do it to our kids. Who would feed a kid something that our epidemiologists say will (for sure) compromise their quality of life?
Does it matter that hospitals and schools serve junk food? I say it is a crime to do this, now that we know better. Let’s put a stop to it. Let’s make ourselves and our world green and healthy. Why not?
Robert Barrett
Grand Junction