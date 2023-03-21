Editor:
The Aspen Music Festival and School has had to cut programs in the past due to housing shortages for students. This hurts not only the school and our community but also diminishes opportunities for talented students who might miss out on a world-class experience in Aspen.
Last year and again this year, my husband and I are hosting a music student in our home. We had a fabulous experience last year and look forward to meeting our next guest. Music Associates of Aspen provided us with as many concert tickets as we could use, enabling us to attend our student’s concerts and many others.
It would be preferable for students to live in Aspen so if you value what the music season offers, please reach out to MAA and lend a housing hand for the season. If you are in the midvalley, the school welcomes our support as well, as housing is in short supply in Aspen.
Here is the link to the housing folks: aspenmusicfestival.com/rent-or-donate-housing. Thank you for considering this opportunity.
Jacque Whitsitt
Basalt