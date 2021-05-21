Editor:
I would like to comment on “APCHA figuring out who should pay for property fixes” printed May 20. First, we need to address the real issue — builders hired by the city of Aspen and a lack of accountability for workmanship by both. When the lowest bidder is awarded the project, cutting corners wherever deemed possible is unacceptable. The city needs to strive for quality construction and then employee housing will have a longer, more acceptable shelf life.
Employee housing is compromised. Are we going for quality or quantity? I feel sellers should not have to pay for structural issues impacting units stemming from the lack of integrity, accountability and skilled craftsmen. Newly built employee housing should not have roof leaks two months after moving in, water running down the walls and plumbing issues. On top of that, APCHA then tells homeowners this is how it is. I am grateful and I truly believe the city of Aspen can do better.
Ruthie Hostetler
Aspen