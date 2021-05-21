Aspen, CO (81611)

Today

A few showers this morning, becoming a steady light rain during the afternoon hours. High 58F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.