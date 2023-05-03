Editor:
Your May 1 newspaper captured the housing problem in a nutshell. The cover story about the doctors leaving town because their rent doubled to $25,000 a month ($25,000?) summarized the problem. Mick Ireland's column had the solution.
Not surprisingly, someone will come in from somewhere else and gladly pay $25,000 a month because we live in a glorious place on earth, and why wouldn't anyone want to live here?
But only the very few can afford that. And not only the few should be able to live here. So the city of Aspen is helping out by attracting workers — who really work for us — by using housing to fill their positions. Great idea.
I live down the street from the complex that houses teachers. Our block loves them!
This is indeed the answer to affordable housing in the valley: We need government entities and big employers with deeper pockets to help housing the people who keep our community running and who educate our children.
Beth Ellyn Rosenthal
Aspen