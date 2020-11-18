“If we cannot recognize the (system’s) stable state, it follows that we cannot reach it… If we cannot learn how to reach stability, we cannot devise adaptive strategies…Then the instability threatens to be … catastrophic.”
Stafford Beer from “Designing Freedom, lecture #1, ‘The real threat to all we hold most dear’”
Disruptors create instability. It’s what they do. At a scientific level, systemic disruption isn’t good or bad, it just is. But last spring, when COVID-19 began its rapid spread across the globe, it disrupted virtually every human system on the planet, resulting in more than 1.3 million deaths at least partially attributable to the new virus — so far — trillions in government spending and lost economic value and yet-to-be measured physical and mental health impacts.
Closer to home, the city of Aspen and Aspen’s housing authority, known by the acronym of APCHA, both face their own disruptive challenges. They have come under withering criticism for apparently inconsistent application of their respective affordable housing rules. Last week, Aspen Daily News guest columnist Andrew Scott in his Nov. 14 “How will curtain close on APCHA drama?” took APCHA to task for inconsistently handling three roughly contemporaneous rule enforcement issues: the Diane Kessler, Sonya Bolerjack and notoriously long-brewing Lee Mulcahy matters.
Last month, Kessler appeared in Pitkin County court and paid a $5,000 fine for regularly renting a room in her deed-restricted unit — perhaps hundreds of times, according to the news story in this paper, since 2014. A blatant rule violation. Also last month, Bolerjack lost her lawsuit in Pitkin County court, where she sought to keep her deed-restricted home in spite of failing to prove sufficient work history to be considered a “worker” under APCHA’s rules. Lee Mulcahy, long a thorn in APCHA’s side, has also been ordered, again after unsuccessfully seeking relief in court, to sell his Burlingame home because he also was unable to satisfactorily prove his status as a worker to APCHA’s apparatchiks.
Scott argues persuasively that the clearest and worst offender, Kessler, got off with a small fine. Bolerjack and Mulcahy, however — who are guilty of lesser offenses (in Scott’s view) related to the more complex question of who qualifies as a worker — must sell their homes during a worldwide pandemic.
A few days earlier, Aspen Times columnist and longtime city watchdog Elizabeth Milias in her Nov. 8 “Housing for me and not for thee” shed light on a budgeted city of Aspen program that has over the years funneled millions of taxpayer dollars to its “505” fund. This fund finances affordable housing, outside of APCHA’s purview, for a fortunate few city of Aspen employees. There is nothing illegal about the system. But when combined with the city’s autonomy from APCHA in assigning the city-owned, taxpayer-financed housing at the discretion of its city manager, it creates the appearance of a lucrative special benefit for a small minority of city employees. Most city employees must either live downvalley or compete through APCHA’s housing lottery against the rest of the working populace rather than pine for the city manager's good graces. With those graces comes the alleged opportunity to score a city-owned housing unit under terms that the record shows historically may, or may not, comport to APCHA’s income and unit size guidelines.
Stafford Beer held a particularly critical view of overly complex human systems. In human systems, less equality equals less natural stability. Less stability means more artificial controls — in this case, those controls manifest as either complex (in APCHA’s case), or apparently nonexistent (in the city’s case) rules. Inequality and artificial controls increase the likelihood of a system’s ultimate, catastrophic failure.
Andrew Scott’s critique casts doubt on the fair and equal application of an overly complex set of rules for an affordable housing program with too many city and county political bosses (in case you wondered what “apparatchiks” means) and insufficient focus on its mission to efficiently house workers and their families. As I have written previously, an independent APCHA — free of the political control of city councilors and county commissioners — would go a long way toward addressing this issue.
Elizabeth Milias’s column exposed a special housing benefit for a small number of employees, apparently without any publicly stated policy guidelines for objectively prioritizing the assignment of these valuable housing units based upon the city’s service mission. The elimination of any appearance of favoritism, real or imagined, in the assignment of city-owned and controlled employee housing units must be a near-term goal for the Aspen City Council.
Fortunately, neither APCHA nor the city of Aspen’s employee housing systems appears to be at risk of catastrophic failure, but using Beer’s approach to systems, neither are they at a state of stable equilibrium. APCHA’s rules feel too complex and too politically burdened to consistently enforce, while the city’s internal employee housing program seems to have no rules, sans the city manager's decree. Both must be fixed if trust in the delivery of workforce affordable housing is to be maintained in Aspen and Pitkin County.