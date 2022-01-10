Editor:
The proposed housing mix at the Lumberyard is more of the same. Unless more is really the solution we’re just adding people to a broken system and creating growth along the way.
If the crisis is about housing low-wage resort jobs that locals are leaving for higher paying non-resort jobs, then seasonal rentals, which represent less than 10% of APCHA’s overall inventory, make sense. If empty bedrooms and helping retirees downsize while transitioning to better suited housing for aging is something that should be addressed, the Lumberyard as retirement housing makes sense. Both user groups — seasonal workers and retirees — would require less cars and parking.
If we can’t control our fixation to try and build our way out of the problem, let’s at least try addressing the crisis and not make it worse with more of the same.
Peter Grenney
Aspen