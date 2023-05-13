Editor:
We respond very well, quickly and even bravely, to short-term crises — not so well to incremental, slowly developing crises, such as climate and housing.
Thanks to Roger Marolt for again reminding us of our housing dilemma.
Even those who don’t worry themselves about the effects of the housing crisis on real people are increasingly aware that the local economy is slowly collapsing. Insufficient employee numbers imperil local businesses and inconvenience those who are otherwise blind to the crisis.
And those who want to confront this creeping crisis despair that there seems no appropriate location for more housing. It’s become clear that, for every possible site valleywide, there are several valid reasons not to build.
Take the Marolt Open Space, for example — just west of Aspen across Castle Creek. For all the best reasons, it’s been sacrosanct open space for decades. Yet, logistically, it’s the ideal location for an employee village. Those very words are sorrowful to many. Me too. I love that gorgeous ground where Roger played as a child.
But what if we changed that vague fear of development into a concrete concept. What if a small group of creative locals developed a conceptual design that minimizes negative effects, of course not entirely, just to see how it truly would be. Then we could better decide.
And that’s just one of several sites that could be similarly considered.
Michael Kinsley
Snowmass