Editor:
I believe there is another reason why employee housing homeowners sell their units, which is being missed, e.g. the May 19 article “With inflation on the rise, APCHA moves forward with income-exemption increase.” Folks are doing in-complex bids to get the better units that have been maintained, whereas units 20 years old have not. A homeowner selling a unit may have inherited structural issues that existed originally. For me, six weeks after purchasing new in 2007, I had water running down my kitchen walls. Now the HOA has inherited the responsibility to solve and fix the roof. I continue to receive temporary fixes. In February, water was running down inside my kitchen and bedroom walls.
The point I am trying to make is ACPHA and city of Aspen should examine what the HOAs are spending to address structural issues on newly built employee housing. I do hope Chris Everson, city of Aspen, APCHA and Shaw Construction see my comments. Fact: The HOA receives no compensation for having to fund remedies for original structural oversights, it all falls to the homeowners/ local employees. The truth hurts.
Ruth Hostetler
Aspen