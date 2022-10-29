Editor:
I am not sure how I feel about the 2.5% lodging tax. I do agree workforce housing is needed, what I am worried about is how the city goes about accomplishing that with this money. City council’s track record isn’t that promising when it comes to what they consider “affordable housing.”
We all remember the apartment complexes that have been approved by city council, and affordable housing was always the promise. Well, here are some facts: I personally went to two apartment complexes today to see how affordable they are. The Lofts Apartments in the Meadows have one-bedrooms that start at $1,965 a month and the Altitude Apartments by Walmart start at $1,865. Is there anyone reading this that would consider that affordable? I could not afford that when I had my own business going, so how is some one in the workforce going to afford that?
In my opinion, affordable housing is $500 to $1,000 a month. And maybe that isn’t possible, just like it is probably not possible to find affordable housing in Manhattan or Hollywood. Glenwood is not an inexpensive place to live. And with these living expenses hourly pay has not kept up.
I like what RFTA did, buy an existing building for housing. Because with the high cost of building materials you can’t make the numbers work on a new building. So we need more info on how the money will be spent or that it will go to a public vote
John Korrie
Glenwood Springs