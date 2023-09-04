In the past few months, the most talked-about new technology is artificial intelligence, or AI. Artificial intelligence is seen as such a potentially disruptive technology that leading tech executives from Bill Gates to Elon Musk are warning about the risks of AI even to the point that if AI isn’t properly regulated it could lead to the extinction of humanity alongside other social-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war.
With this type of disruptive technology on our doorstep, you would have to imagine at some point it could have a disruptive impact on the real estate industry and our Aspen-Snowmass real estate market.
To understand how AI can impact the real estate industry, it’s helpful to understand how AI works. In its simplest form, AI is a technology that combines computer science and programming with an ability to conduct robust database analysis to enable problem-solving. With the use of AI algorithms that search databases such as the internet, AI technology allows computers to “machine learn” and use that knowledge at speeds well beyond human capabilities. What concerns people in the technology world is that AI’s capabilities are likely to grow exponentially from the basic forms we see today like OpenAI’s ChatGPT to something far more sophisticated. What we are likely seeing evolve is a technology that will change the real estate industry in the same manner that computers, cell phones and the internet did that over the past 50 years.
The real estate industry has long been known for its traditional practices, characterized by lengthy processes, inspections, intricate paperwork, legal issues and a certain amount of risk of the unknown. In the short term, the most significant impact of AI on the real estate transaction process is likely to be in streamlining the property search, contract and title search process up to the closing. Other areas where AI may excel is in its predictive analytics capabilities. AI could redefine how market trends and property values are analyzed. By processing vast amounts of historical and current data, AI algorithms can forecast future property values with impressive accuracy. Investors, sellers, and buyers can use this information to make more informed decisions and mitigate risks.
Moreover, AI algorithms with their capacity to analyze vast amounts of data on national economic trends could identify patterns in local market trends that might go unnoticed by human analysts. This insight can help investors, brokers and property owners stay ahead of market shifts and adjust their strategies accordingly.
If you’re a developer, land planner or architect working in the Aspen-Snowmass market, AI might — in the not-to-distant future — allow you to analyze a potential development site in minutes. By providing a copy of the land-use code, some input on the design characteristics and potential uses, AI could potentially design a building, maximize the density allowed, prepare financial projections, create lists of potential tenants, estimate construction costs (and other hard and soft costs) and list potential financing options in a matter of minutes.
Once finalized, that information would be used in an application that could be sent to the city or county planning office where a similar AI system would analyze the application and issue an approval or denial in a few hours. Working drawings for a project that currently takes months could be created in hours. A process that now takes years to complete could potentially take days with the help of AI.
When we think back to what the real estate industry was like before computers, word processing, CAD design systems, cell phones and the internet, it’s hard to image how the real estate industry functioned. Buyers and sellers worked with brokers who looked up properties in hard-copy MLS catalogs updated every few weeks. Brokers used landlines and pink slips to communicate with buyers, sellers and other brokers. Title companies worked with attorneys that sent law clerks to the county courthouse to do tedious title searches. Contracts and closing documents where prepared with typewriters, carbon paper and whiteout and sent to various parties by snail mail. Architects prepared plans on drafting tables with pencils and rulers.
With the advent of computers, cell phones and the internet, all of that changed in revolutionary ways, in ways that were unimaginable 50 years ago. It’s very likely AI will have an even more dramatic effect on the real estate industry and our local real estate market, beginning soon, in ways we can’t even begin to imagine today.