Editor:
On the eve of Labor Day, I’m pondering how the Republican Party has become the party of working people. I remember a time when every union worker worth the filings on their steel-toed, metatarsal guard shoes stood in solidarity with the Democrats. They recalled when FDR stood up for them during the Great Depression and figured the Republicans represented their bosses who were out to screw them.
In a recent post, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, no party affiliation, considered this turn of events. As much as I respect him, I think Bernie, a democratic socialist, missed the point.
One of the more salient watershed events in American history was the passing of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. That’s when U.S. Sen. Strom Thurmond of South Carolina and his fellow Dixiecrats bolted the Democratic Party and switched to the GOP. Republicans like Abraham Lincoln were the original abolitionists and the Democrats were the ones who held out for their right to deprive black slaves of their rights.
Racism is deeply ingrained in the white working class. These are the laborers who have to compete with people of color for jobs. When they fail, minorities and the perceived advantages they have become convenient scapegoats.
Then, in 1992, there was Democratic president Bill Clinton. He made no attempt to appeal to the working class. In keeping with political strategist James Carville’s philosophy (“It’s the economy, stupid”), Clinton kissed up to those who control the economy — the Wall Street bigwigs.
President Joe Biden is no Bill Clinton. He’s constantly crowing about the hundreds of thousands of “good-paying union jobs” he’s created. White working people need to subjugate their racist tendencies and vote on bread-and-butter issues like the economy, jobs and support for collective bargaining.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale