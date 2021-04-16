Editor:
I do not know anyone who supports BendonAdams’ code change other than those making money off it or SkiCo (who should buy a huge piece of land and house their own employees) and of course the developer who needs to fulfill a quota and will make millions off the deal.
Many of us including long-term renters (myself), owners, employees and — let’s not forget — the vacationers should expect the city to protect the old Victorians.
We should expect employee housing to be required to abide by all the same HOA rules the other complexes in the free market must follow. Many of the current employee-housing projects lack the storage people coming to Aspen today need, and the exterior patios of many have turned into open storage areas for everything.
I strongly oppose what is being considered for 1020 East Cooper. The lot is way too small, and once again has no adequate parking or storage. I also oppose the 24 other small properties in Aspen that are being considered for multi-housing apartments for full-time residents. None of these 4,350-square-foot properties have adequate parking or storage. This code amendment the developers are seeking will negatively change the face of Aspen and the lives of all people in Aspen regardless of their socioeconomic status. This is about protecting the environment, the heritage of Aspen and the foundation Aspen was built upon. Our emphasis should be on preservation not growth and high density. How did we get so far off track?
Lisa (Keogh) Churchwell
Aspen