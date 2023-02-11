Editor:
I would like to commend U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert for her co-sponsorship of the VA Same-Day Scheduling Act of 2023, which will streamline medical appointment scheduling for the many thousands of military veterans in our district.
Unfortunately, none of the remaining 60 bills Rep. Boebert has introduced or co-sponsored this session addresses the needs of ordinary working people and families in our district: affordable housing close to a good job with fair pay, child care, health care and rising costs of living in general.
During House Oversight and Accountability committee hearings this week, Rep. Boebert took some time to question former Twitter executives about her account’s reach. If piling up likes, retweets and TV news clips could somehow help western Coloradans feed and house our families, then we’d be well served by our representative. In the absence of that, I once again invite Rep. Boebert to consider the needs of her constituents rather than online engagement.
There are 19 days behind us in this Congressional session and 98 days remaining. Patience is a virtue, but, Rep. Boebert, how much longer must we wait for you to begin delivering for the ordinary people of District 3?
Isaac Flanagan
Aspen