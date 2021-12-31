Editor:
In early November my husband and I encountered, in front of Prada, a woman with whom we’re familiar. In passing and unprompted, she ordered, "Stop harassing our elected public officials."
Over the last two decades, we have observed an increasing frequency of bias, voiced by both papers’ staffs, labeling free-market property owners as the villains of Aspen. The principal driving forces for this bias have always been the ubiquitous quest for more, and WEVS (wealth, envy, victim syndrome), which we all have to varying degrees. Unfortunately, any ownership of free-market property has increasingly become an object of envy for all APCHA residents and a scarlet letter on the second homeowner, justifying biased and dictatorial municipal policies. You combine Aspen's municipal greed and WEVS malice against the non-voting property owner together with the high value placed on social capital, and you have the optimal environment for a run-away, self-serving, beyond reproach and bloated government; which we now have.
Our government electocracies are effectively controlled by the APCHA voting majority. It is public knowledge the preferential largess the city awards its own staff, as reported by one of the few unbiased investigative reporters, Elizabeth Milias. The so-called purpose of the fourth estate is to scrutinize governments to maintain accountability to the public, serving as a community moral compass. Aspen's newspapers generally shy away from critical investigative reporting / opinions critical to government but repetitively do publish biased and distorted articles which are purposely polarizing against the second home owner, who has no representation or vote. The so called fourth estate of Aspen has routinely turned a blind eye to egregious government bias and malfeasance, thereby legitimizing and promoting municipal corruption which allows big money-oversize development and property speculation to proceed unchecked.
If the city of Aspen and the county had the foresight to curtail large scale development and property speculation a decade ago, Aspen would not have the deficit of housing and the traffic congestion it has today. Just how much greed in Aspen is too much?
Caroline and Scott McDonald
Aspen