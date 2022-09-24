Editor:
It is important to exclude or marginalize the less worthy and those of lesser means, so I am glad to see that Aspen works diligently to do so.
Last week, I was impressed to find that Campo was closed for a private function that kept out the poorly clad riffraff and ensured the intimacy and sanctity of a select, deserving group. I was even more impressed that Aspen Tap, one of low-end Aspen establishments, has followed suit and was closed for a private function Thursday night. Even the bottom-feeders catering to a less-sophisticated, lower class elite crowd should ensure that privilege and exclusion become a natural part of the Aspen landscape.
Here are a few suggestions to make Aspen yet more exclusive and inviting for those who do not wish to have unnecessary interaction with their servants, subjects and intruders:
Aspen Mountain should only cater to those with a net worth over $20 million.
Steep fines for working class who address the elite when they are not spoken to.
All Aspen businesses should triple their prices and have steroid-infused armed guards dressed in Prada.
Eliminate commercial fights and propeller planes at Aspen airport.
Workers should be required to spend half their salary on clothing that will not offend their well-dressed masters.
Names of the wealthiest Aspenites should be changed to represent the crowns, diamonds, gold, and silver — the wealth — of the master class.
Workers in Aspen should receive a number and be addressed only by that number.
Sean Elias
Glenwood Springs