Editor:
I hope city council is reading this letter. I really hope the city’s engineering staff is reading this letter. It is widely known that the city’s engineering staff really makes the decisions around such topics. In order to fix the massive problem regarding the Aspen entrance, Power Plant Road and McLain Flats should be eliminated as a real alternative routes to access Aspen. Why? Because all the traffic needs to be on Main Street. It won’t be until then that people get properly motivated to force the necessary changes with respect the Aspen entrance. Once the Aspen citizens are properly motivated, the city council will no longer be able to simply ignore and do nothing to fix the problem.
Another positive consequence will be an increase in the usage of public transportation. Every environmentalist should be forcefully backing this idea. John Doyle, who appears to be an environmentalist, should really be pushing this if that is what he truly believes in.
Any mechanism that properly motivates people to use public transportation should be used. Right now, too many vehicles exit and enter Aspen via McLain Flats and Power Plant Road — an unfortunate reality. Those stats are never included in the broader stats.
I recognize that this is a tough decision for city council and perhaps more importantly the city’s engineering staff, but if the Aspen entrance is to be truly addressed forcing the issue seems to be the best alternative.
Denise Rodriguez
Aspen