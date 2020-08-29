Editor:
A census worker wears a name badge that is clearly identified as U.S. Census, carries a cellphone labeled as U.S. Census and a black shoulder bag saying U.S. Census and hands out an information paper labeled U.S. Census. Do not give personal information to anyone who does not have all this personal census ID with her/him.
Someone has been impersonating a census worker in Carbondale to get private information. This person has targeted Hispanic people, told them she was a census worker, asked many personal questions including is the Hispanic person here legally or not and entered this info in a computer. So these targeted individuals think they have filled out the census and they have not. They have given their information to someone with no right to have it.
This is under investigation. If anyone comes to your door saying he/she is a census worker and does not have ID do not speak with them. Call the police. That person is impersonating a person representing an official branch of the U.S. government. The census is the way we know how many people live where and determines our representation in Congress, and how much federal tax money we get for schools, hospitals, roads and other government services. We all need to be counted, not framed.
Illene Pevec
Carbondale