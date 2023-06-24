Don’t get any wise ideas, but if I happened upon a sticker in town that said, “Lo Semple Sucks!” or “Evict Lorenzo Semple!” I’d be pretty bummed out, man. I’m referring to the irreverent, renegade “Evict Mark Hunt” and “Gorsucks” sticker crusades you’ve probably seen around town for the past couple of years.
If I were one, or both of these dudes, I’d dive in and do a little bit of PR in an attempt to right the ship. I may just have the perfect solution.
You see the stickers everywhere you look: on cars, bars, skis, helmets, bikes, power boxes, mailboxes, paper boxes, Aspen Skiing Co. property — like chairlift towers and trail signs. Heck, I wouldn’t be remotely surprised if I saw one on a dog, or someone wearing a tattoo of the like. Inside the bathroom of the bastion of banditos Woody Creek Tavern, I even saw a “Go Hunt Down Another Town” sticker that I hadn’t seen before.
The rebels-with-a-cause stickers at private businesses don’t necessarily make the beer any colder, the food taste better, or the service any faster, from what I’ve noticed. I can only control what I do, and most times I can barely even handle that, but I think I may’ve come up with a way for both of these “villains du village” or the “sharks of Aspen” to ingratiate themselves back into the community: by volunteering to get into an old-fashioned, downhome, state/country fair-style dunk tank. That’s right, a dunk tank. Can you imagine the line around the block to get a chance to dunk these guys into a cistern of icy cold water?
Hear this: An omnipotent, booming voice comes over the loudspeaker of Aspen, “Will Jeff Gorsuch and Mark Hunt please don your speedos, water wings, swimming caps, nose plugs, sunscreen and zinc oxide and report to the community dunk tank at high noon. All citizens of Aspen are required to attend, under penalty of your local status!” Five bucks a ball gets you a chance to dunk either Jeff or Mark, or for $10 both — Mark sitting on Jeff’s lap. The money goes to charity. I can see it now: a dunk tank in Rio Grande Park during the Ducky Derby, amidst billowing clouds of bratwurst smoke, cotton candy, carnival music, women’s laughter and children’s screams. I can hear Jeff now, “C’mon, brother — put some heat on that thing!” or Mark, “A little more mustard next time, pal!”
Think of how cathartic, how healing, how therapeutic that would be for our town, to heal our emotional wounds over the perceived grievances they have caused. Not to mention, a dunk tank highlights and best represents two key pillars and tenets of American society: baseball — with the heaving of a stitched orb at the bullseye target, and baptism — as the dunkee is thereby cleansed of all evil and wrongdoing by the chilly purifying garden-hose-fed waters of the almighty dunk tank.
How symbolic. There are at least a dozen people off the top of my head in town who I’d pay money to dunk. I’m sure some people would love to dunk me, too … I’m game!
Over the years I’ve learned that singling out any one, or in this case two, people for Aspen’s apparent problems is dangerous business. These situations are often more complex than they appear in the paper or to the naked eye. The reason I’ve never chosen to write negatively about either of these cats is that I know both of them. I’ve known Jeff for years as an acquaintance, and I know, love and respect people who work at his ski shop. Jeff was kind enough to invite my family and I to an extravagant World Cup party at his shop this winter, which I gleefully attended.
When the whole thing at The Aspen Times went down, I didn’t touch it with someone else’s 10-foot pole.
I’ve also known Mark Hunt since he first moved to town. Last time I saw him at the Saturday Market, he asked me how my son was doing. I volunteer at Aspen High School for the school newspaper, the “Skier Scribbler,” and had his son in my class and worked with him. I’d have felt like a real heel had I written something negative about Mark, then taught his kid in class. Besides, his hair is way too nice for me to hate him.
Not only that, but disparaging, belittling, or talking about these guys in a condescending way that they’re ruining our town one way or another doesn’t make me a better skier, mountain biker, or my writing any better. I want to be able to walk through town and not be afraid to see people on the street. Some live for conflict and seek it out. Not me. My problems already have problems without telling someone else what to do or how to conduct their business. Not to mention, both money and real estate bore me. To death.
And here’s another thing: If I were in these guys’ situations, frankly I’m not sure I would’ve done the exact same thing — or even worse! I’m uncertain how the people condemning Mark and Jeff would’ve conducted themselves either. I’ve heard every conspiracy theory you can imagine about who’s funding who, or what’s “really” the deal.
What spurred me to write this was a newspaper article I read three weeks ago where Mark Hunt basically said he had misgivings, and would do things differently. Seeing all of the shame, blame, faux rage and finger-pointing going on these days, I thought there’d be some scathing responses, but only the soothing sound of crickets.
We’ve yet to hear a peep from Jeff. Start filling the dunk tank with ice and water. I’ll bring the softballs.