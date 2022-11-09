Editor:
The redevelopment plan for 205 W. Main St. in Aspen totally baffles me. When my wife and I bought a historic Victorian home and restored it, the Historic Preservation Commission would not allow us to move it one inch on our 9,000-square-foot lot.
Moreover, our architects took seriously the provision that our new-build guesthouse should be deferential to the historic home and respectful in scale and designed it accordingly. Relocating the Victorian and constructing large buildings by it should not be approved, even with the admirable intent of creating more affordable housing units.
David Dowler
Aspen