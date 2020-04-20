Editor:
Almost daily we are now learning how inaccurate and inflated our projections, or models, are regarding a virus that we still know little about. As with HIV/AIDS, SARS, and Ebola, probably vastly fewer people will die of this than initially predicted. So why have such confidence in models for the pace and consequences of climate change? Are the variables any less complex?
And why, as has been the case with planning and zoning for the town of Basalt, is there a push for density and mass transit as the solutions? If New York City is the “epicenter” for the coronavirus, could it be because population density is over 28,000 people per square mile, and because these people are packed like sardines into buses and subways for 45 minutes a day?
It would be nice if future pronouncements about the end of the world had at least a veneer of humility about them. Science (a fancy word for “knowledge”) has its limits.
Chad Klinger
Snowmass Village