We hate what Mark Hunt is doing to Aspen, but we are in a hurry for him to get it done. It is proof of how unsettled we are. I wonder if I am the only person who has come around to not caring if he ever finishes any of his Aspen projects. Forever is an admittedly long time, but it wouldn’t bother me if it took him until then before he starts cutting grand-opening ribbons.
Is the Main Street Bakery building an eyesore? I don’t know. I don’t see it anymore. How about the Boomerang Lodge? I had to remind myself to look the other day to see if it is still standing. It is. One thing for sure, though, is it’s not creating any new jobs in its dilapidated state. In fact, it got rid of at least a dozen when it shut down more than 15 years ago. Is that a bad thing? I suppose so, for unemployed ghosts that commute on the wind. When Hunt bought the property in 2018, I held my breath over what he might propose for rejuvenating it, but I have been pleasantly surprised by the peace and quiet from his lack of initiative there.
Remember when Hunt said we’d be sorry when Aspen voters shot down his idea for a hotel next to Carl’s Pharmacy? He put in a bank out of spite. I couldn’t be happier! That place is as tranquil as open space.
I don’t know what you see across the street from Paradise Bakery. Some see a deep, deserted foundation pit so bottomlessly dark that it appears to bend light. Do you know what I see when I gaze across the chasm? I see Shadow Mountain! Nobody has seen Shadow Mountain from there since the 1960s. What a gift! The 8-foot-high construction fence surrounding the hole to keep people from falling into the abyss is no more offensive to me than what you see around the courts at a tennis club or the outfield of a high school baseball field.
If you look at all of Hunt’s unfinished projects and start to feel anger boiling your guts, close your eyes, breathe deeply, and imagine what might eventually go into the buildings that will one day be open for business. If you picture yourself on the sunny deck of a new local hangout sipping your favorite beverage and the bartender giving you change for a 20, you’ve held your breath too long.
We don’t have to imagine the worst. We already know Hunt allegedly has some big deal worked out with Restoration Hardware, a national chain store that combines fancy restaurants with fancier home furnishings stores that apparently wants to connect all of that with their latest, fanciest of all boutique hotel concept to fill up the space that Hunt may eventually finish where the Crystal Palace used to be. I am far less frightened of the exposed steel beams and bare concrete there now.
I can slouch on the bench in front of the freshly dead Su Casa and Eric’s Bar, killed by Hunt, and marvel at the Crystal Palace construction site until I drift off into an afternoon nap of escape when it all gets to be too much. That area is currently one of the quietest blocks in downtown Aspen. It may not be what I dream of, but it has delivered what I hoped for: serenity within the city limits.
I can totally wait for The Red Onion to reopen. I am afraid I will cry when I see what they turn it into. Burgers will undoubtedly be priced to recoup the cost of the multi-year, multimillion-dollar remodel. They will be tasty, no doubt, but still difficult for the sensitive stomachs of most locals to digest.
Remember Johnny McGuire’s deli and Domino’s Pizza in the Buckhorn Lodge building across from City Market? Only local termites dine in those spaces anymore.
I don’t care when Hunt finishes any of these buildings because I think he knows that, if we get antsy about his foot dragging, he can get something from us. When he senses our desperation, he will say, “Gimmie something in return.” It is not time to start making deals with a guy who has demonstrated he doesn’t care one iota about Aspen except for what it can do for him.
Hunt is sitting on maybe hundreds of millions of dollars worth of unfinished real estate as interest rates rise and values fall. If you look closely at the pit he’s dug on the Cooper Avenue pedestrian mall, you can almost picture a grave for his Aspen ambitions. It is a priceless portrait of modern Aspen. The theme speaks to us like the Mona Lisa’s eyes. The reason I am not anxious for him to finish his projects is because I know he eventually will.
