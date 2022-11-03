Editor:
I’m so glad to see a letter written (“Stop the wildlife killings,” Nov. 1) that explicitly focuses on the hypocrisy of our species. He noted that baby bear cubs who have done nothing wrong were killed by the authorities in Aspen on the premise that they might follow in their mother’s footsteps and, as adults, go into houses looking for food. We are now in a world of killing animals just because of a possibility?
The human-centric planet we have created leaves little room for seeing animals as fellow creatures, but as lesser “others.” Therefore, we kill, trap and hunt them for our own pleasure, forgetting that they have lives, families, and are sentient and intelligent. We learn more everyday about exactly how intelligent they are — from wolves to octopuses.
Korrie was spot on when he noted that it’s Homo sapiens that has caused all problems on Earth. An obvious statement, but one worthy of reflecting on.
Just this weekend, members of North Park’s tiny wolfpack were wiped out by three men looking for a lark, as the wolves crossed the boundary into Wyoming. Why, I always ask? But there is no answer. Why someone would find it fun to end the life of another animal is a sickness I could never understand. This is not hunting for food. I repeat, it is killing for fun.
Korrie is right, imagine the beauty of our little blue dot freed from those who seek to ruin it.
Jacqueline Russell
Snowmass