Editor:
Bob Braudis believed in Joe DiSalvo, and so do I. In his more than 30 years of law-enforcement work, DiSalvo has shown himself to be highly responsive to his constituents and consistently respected by other law enforcement communities
When it became obvious that the community had outgrown the current configuration of the jail, DiSalvo took steps to solve the problems. He brought suggestions to the county commissioners, without a preconceived notion of which solution might be best. In concert with the BOCC, he arranged for inmates to be housed temporarily at the Garfield County Jail while upgrades were constructed in our own jail. DiSalvo has worked to protect both the detention officers and the inmates. Working with the BOCC to develop an optimal justice center that aids and respects those with mental illness and provides facilities for those with addiction issues, as well as providing safe incarceration, is another expression of his commitment.
In addition, DiSalvo has developed one of the leading law enforcement communications system in Colorado. He has developed a staff which includes 15 bilingual employees and has worked to diversify the law-enforcement department. He has managed responses to all types of events from wildfires to homicides with alacrity and professionalism. The sheriff’s office operates with efficiency and transparency thanks to his leadership.
Sheriff DiSalvo is a humble man who operates from the heart and is quick to take responsibilities for any miscues or mistakes. Please join me in supporting Joe DiSalvo for sheriff.
Francie Jacober
Carbondale