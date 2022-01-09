Editor:
I don’t get it. I really don’t understand how the Aspen Pitkin County Housing Authority is truly helping homeowners. I don’t understand how APCHA — run under the city of Aspen — has jurisdiction over homes In Woody Creek, a home-rule metro district?
Where is county or home-rule metro district representation? I don’t understand how our friends and neighbor homeowners, who sacrificed and scraped and saved and borrowed at exorbitant interest rates, payable to APCHA no less, how can they own their own homes and be subject to the ever-changing whims, without the due process, oversight and transparency of APCHA? And what I truly don’t understand is how APCHA can mandate rules and regulations for people who, if they had the money most likely would “upgrade” their homes to avoid “devaluation” and get the ever modest return on their deed-restricted investment?
I don’t understand why and what is happening to our people who really sacrifice for our valley. They are land owners, not tenants. Why is APCHA treating them otherwise? I don’t get it ... something isn’t right with APCHA. When will Aspen do something with APCHA that actually benefits our friends, colleagues and hard-working, long-term homeowners rather than punish them because they own a trailer or modular home that is not actually in Aspen? I don’t get it. APCHA, if you want better maintenance maybe you should be a better and wholly transparent partner and steward in the process.
Julee Roth
Basalt