Editor:
I’m voting for Elizabeth Velasco this November, and I hope you’ll join me. Here are four reasons why:
1. Elizabeth has lived the struggles of our community. Elizabeth is connected with our working class, LGBTQ+, immigrant and Latine communities and will use that experience to drive policy change that works for all of District 57!
2. As the owner of an interpretation and translation business, Elizabeth has her pulse on the district. For nearly a decade, Elizabeth has provided language-access services from Aspen to Parachute to schools, hospitals, doctor’s offices, nonprofits, local government, courts, libraries and businesses. She has relationships and knowledge across so many sectors of our economy and community.
3. Elizabeth will be the first Latina immigrant representative at the Colorado legislature. She navigated the U.S. immigration system for 26 years to become a U.S. Citizen. Elizabeth knows what our families go through, and she’s incredibly resourceful and persistent. The experience she has in navigating bureaucracy and advocating for our communities will be invaluable at the capitol.
4. Elizabeth is already a leader. She is already an advocate for practical and equitable solutions and has worked at the local and state level to implement policies that work for marginalized peoples. She has experience building coalitions across the political spectrum. She brings so much integrity to her work, and she truly respects people.
Elizabeth will be the amazing state representative we deserve. She’ll bring all her experience, resourcefulness, insight, relationships and integrity to the state capitol.
Bryan Alvarez-Terrazas
Carbondale