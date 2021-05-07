Editor:
As a 25-year, full-time resident of Missouri Heights with a special needs child. I read the dialogue on NextDoor, contacted Ascendigo, visited with neighbors and planners and attended the site tour.
The camp program offers a crucial learning opportunity for sensitive participants. An immersive overnight program is life changing.
The main areas of concern are fire, water and traffic.
Fire risk will be diminished by an increase in defensible space; large irrigated areas; backup water storage of 203,000 gallons; and a pond filled with ditch rights.
Evacuation will be improved by an improved Harmony Lane and professional, cautious staff who already evacuated smoothly twice from the current CMC location during recent summers. They head out at the earliest sign of trouble.
The project should be compared to the impacts of 21 residences and two ADUs, covering both White Cloud and eight potential units on an adjacent parcel.
An independent traffic study found the impacts would be less than the estimated peak residential traffic. Ascendigo also agreed to improve Harmony Lane — currently a dusty, axle-threatening road.
Water use is based on two existing wells on the property, which would draw less than the projected usage for the 21+2 residences. Pond and irrigation needs will come from ditch rights.
Ascendigo is a top-flight, nonprofit with the highest integrity. They have already been working with neighbors to mitigate impacts and address concerns. I know and trust the organization, value their approach, and support this project.
Dave Munk
Missouri Heights