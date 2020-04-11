Editor:
I’m happy to hear that Colorado has made some progress against the spread of the coronavirus; however, the celebratory images our governor describes as appropriate at the end of the lockdown belies the reality we face at that time. I hope we do not only aspire to return to our status of a month or two ago, with a few smatterings of cases dotting our petri dish landscape of available hosts awaiting another exponential wave to build and crash. We can do better. Hopefully with the aid of testing, treatments, equipment and knowledge accumulated during this costly time at home. But hope is a lousy strategy. So let’s begin the discussions about the many what-ifs that cloud our future until a magic cure, an effective and safe vaccine or herd immunity come to pass. Between now and then there will be much more uncertain time to endure, but we now have our eyes open and the data flowing so I believe more effective and efficient tactics can be developed. Actions and outcomes to this predicament are available that can give us more agency and input (such as the mask-making now underway) to lift our spirits and hasten our emergence into the post pandemic world. I have some ideas I’d like to share about developing tactics appropriate for our community. Anybody else like to work on that?
Kevin Padden
Aspen