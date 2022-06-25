Editor:
When I become really sad about the fierce opposition to wolves in Colorado, and the fact that that the Colorado Parks and Wildlife commission may seek to permit a hunting season on them when they arrive and reach a certain number (50!), I see Sisyphus in the mirror. I just want to give up the fight and get involved in, say, art, fervently wishing we hadn’t ever passed the referendum to bring them here. But then we wouldn’t get to hear their astonishingly beautiful howl and to see these icons of the wilderness.
I literally can’t bear witness to men with guns going into our forests and terrifying wolves, then killing them as “trophies.” They are only trying to live their lives. They do not deserve that fate. It is said that the antidote for this is to fight, to oppose and try one’s hardest to change what you can’t stand. I agree, but only up to a point. And of course I will, as there is no other option.
But I’m wondering whether all the fighting, opposing and litigating will in fact make one feel better. What if it doesn’t? I, for one, will only sink deeper. I’m not bulletproof when it comes to my fellow animals. The bullets go right into me.
Jacqueline Russell
Snowmass