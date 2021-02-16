Editor:
To neighbors of 1020 E. Cooper Ave:
You must remember that the same persons you are dealing with in city government have been processing projects to their liking for decades.
Holland & Hart did a good job in revealing the gross duplicities of HPC and community development review and deliberations for the property at 1000 E. Cooper Ave. But the history of council members routinely displaying short attention spans and marginal executive skills preclude many points of your arguments. Unfortunately for those council members who were denied the tools of higher education, they cannot effectively manage an agenda-focused educated staff, which is their job. This requires that you must have on one page, in bold letters, a table comparing the gross duplicities of the two 1020 E. Cooper Avenue projects in verbiage that any high school student can understand.
Our observations over decades, many city staff, HPC and council members have deep seated animosities for real property owners and or they have a private agenda. They also fear most to be publicly criticized and revealed as purveyors of duplicities and conflict of interest to their fiduciary duties. These exposed transgressions are interpreted by the public as incompetence and corruption. This is your only effective power over Aspen city government!
Our take is that the city council, community development/HPC are wittingly conspiring to obtain employee housing with total disregard to the collateral financial damage to your property and living environment. This also can be said in regards to the present parking and alley traffic limitations for the whole neighborhood. The city, the newspapers, and major developers don't care if this neighborhood is damaged irreversibly. This is clearly apparent and it must change if you are to prevail.
You must force acknowledgement of these duplicities and make known the political and financial repercussions for their documented malfeasance. To accomplish this, you should send numerous letters to the editor exposing their gross duplicities and conflicts of interest. This was the only way we were able to get our restaurant through the city's HPC process. If we had hired a lawyer, we would have been broke and out of town.
It may take some effort publishing your letters to the editor, for it is questionable that Aspen's newspapers are truthfully acting their role as the "Fourth Estate" to the government. They do not always publish impartial and balanced reporting. For example, "The beloved Su Lum's" article, "Preserving the Splinters, 11/18/2015" tells her position, contrary to the newspaper's recent rosy takes on this APCHA project.
Reading the city council's Feb. 25, 2020, discussion indicates that you were played by Amy Simon and the council. Good cop/bad cop playbook with plenty of empty placations, hand wringing and weighted reservations, typical council theater. This was irrelevant to the outcome. For the council to remand the project back to the HPC after owner David McMahon stated, 'how much time and money does it take until people are happy?'
The council's remand of the project back to the HPC could equate to another $50k to $75k at $320/hour/staff person for HPC's nonsensical, subjective deliberations. This was the 'coup de grace' for McMahons. The council has performed this playbook strategy many times before, effectively forcing property owners to sell out to APCHA housing or directly to the city. Make sure you read Elizabeth Milias, Aspen Times article, "City of Aspen - Housing For Me, But Not For Thee," 11/7/2020. This article illustrates some of the systemic corruption embedded in Aspen's government.
We have definitive evidence that the city is also strategizing to take our property, 1000 E. Cooper Ave. (family owned for 58 years), for APCHA or the city. If this occurs the neighborhood will really go to hell.
Scott and Caroline McDonald
Aspen