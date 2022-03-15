Telling the truth is dangerous business. All politics is local and these are troubled times.
We need journalism. Here in Aspen, we are lucky to have our cup overflowing with dedicated journalists. Two daily newspapers in a small town? Unheard of. TV stations? A public radio station? Aspen Journalism? Really, that's just the tip of the iceberg. If you count the whole valley, we have an embarrassment of riches, especially considering the downsizing and elimination of so many institutions in the last 20 years all across the land.
If attacks on the press by the people being reported on were not so serious, they would be downright funny. When the former president would point to the people covering his rallies and tell the audience that the reporters were the enemy of the people, it caused a divide deep and wide that led to an attack on the mothership of democracy. People fell for it!
In no time has the idea of fake news been as front and center as it has been recently and especially now. CBS News is reporting, “American journalist Brent Renaud shot and killed by Russian forces in Ukraine.” Outrageous. Horrible. And as horrible as it is, the entire nation of Russia is under a real news blackout while the state carefully crafts a narrative that is smothering the truth from its own people. A large percentage of Russians believe that there is no war and that this special military operation is a humanitarian mission dedicated to the “Denazification (Z) of Ukraine.”
Here in the land of the free and the home of the brave, all but the most jaded QAnon conspiracy theorists and Trump apologists can see the absurdity of the real fake international news — and maybe even feel that the average Ruskie is gullible and foolish for believing the nonsense.
How can one person decide to upend the entire world, sending millions running from their homes in a matter of days?
Unfortunately, it happens all the time. Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi was assassinated by agents of the Saudi government, and the crown prince paints himself as a victim. In Mexico, five prominent journalists have been killed so far this year.
Here in the states, the First Amendment has been under attack by those who have no interest in people knowing the truth. People take it for granted.
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
I'd argue that this is far more important than the Second Amendment, which allows for a well-regulated militia. Huh?
Everywhere there is war. And in those places like Ethiopia, Afghanistan, Mexico, Iraq, Yemen, Syria and Ukraine, you will find people armed with cameras, pens and microphones willing to put their lives on the line to show the world what the people with money, influence, power and weaponry are up to. Most journalists that I know — and especially those who have fallen — are not in the profession for the money. There are exceptions but journalism, in my eyes, is a noble, challenging and thankless profession that could get you shot.
When someone starts barking about fake news, it could be time for a closer look.
Here in the valley, the abundance of journalism is possible because of all the money spilling out of the cup of the Aspen mothership. Thanks to annual real-estate sales in the billions, we have real estate agents willing to spend a whole lot of loose cash on putting their faces in front of potential buyers. This has propped up newspapers like this one and The Aspen Times for decades.
Regardless, news is important and thanks to this paper, we know a whole lot more about Aspen than most people know about their hometowns. On the masthead of this paper it says, “If you don't want it printed, don't let it happen.” Those are some fine words, and I think the Aspen Daily News often lives up to them.
I was here when the paper started. I worked in the newsroom for years and count those as some of the most interesting of my media career. Hunter S. Thompson used to call the newsroom almost every night, wanting to feel connected to the pulse of Aspen and the valley. Even I have been threatened with bodily harm for telling my truth on these pages.
In this day and age, no one should take the First Amendment lightly or for granted. As we all can see, it can slip into the darkness with just one charismatic idiot. Then the whole world can turn upside down.
Steve Skinner hopes that truth will prevail. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.