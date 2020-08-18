Editor:
Ignorance is bliss. This seems to be the case in the recent ranting and raving of Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky. Had the commissioner discussed his concerns regarding the closure of Independence Pass or attempted to drive over the pass last week, he might have had a better understanding of the critical nature of the endangerment posed to those attempting to travel it. I question a decision made when public safety concerns override inconvenience as being “gutless.”
To call Pitkin County “awful neighbors” and label Pitkin County as “selfish, gutless and elitist” reminds me of another elected official whose only response to those who disagree with him is to insult them, belittle them and tell lies about them. Can you guess who?
Pitkin County has many partnerships with Garfield County from the regional Public Safety Council, to health and human services, and most recently our coordinated response to COVID-19. As good and selfless neighbors over the years, Pitkin County has contributed millions of dollars to the residents of Garfield County and will continue to do so as the need is identified. This includes grants given to Garfield County’s numerous nonprofit agencies through our Healthy Community Fund, grants from our Healthy Rivers and Streams program and investments from our Open Space and Trails Program. As a neighboring county, we realize that our valley is interconnected in these and many other ways and are proud to be able to support Garfield County to help ensure the health, safety and welfare of all of us.
I hope Jankovsky reflects on his statement and characterization of Pitkin County and apologizes to the citizens of both counties.
George Newman
Pitkin County commissioner