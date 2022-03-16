Irish poet and playwright Oscar Wilde lived a short and tragic life interspersed with timeless literary contributions. Wilde was known for sharp wit and exceptional conversational skills that helped solidify his place in British society. He died in 1900 at 46 from meningitis after previously being imprisoned in England for the “crime” of loving another man, a crime for which he was not posthumously pardoned until 2017.
A proponent of aestheticism — a movement that endorsed the aesthetic qualities of literature, music and the arts over moral, social or political purposes — Wilde’s life and later works, including “Ballad of Reading Gaol” and “De Profundis,” nonetheless served, among other things, as a mirror to Victorian society’s prejudice and duplicity.
Perhaps Wilde’s most famous quotation, “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery…,” shed a humorously cutting light on that Victorian society. But its timeless resonance remains incomplete without the second half of the quotation, “…that mediocrity can pay to greatness.” Wilde clearly observed, and experienced, the tactics of the less creative than he — which in fairness was virtually everyone — to gain advantage via the exploitation of the genuinely creative.
Imitation emerged as a theme over these past few weeks as I observed its uncanny durability as a force for good, evil and the free market.
Internationally in late February, an evil egomaniac dispatched his mediocre military to Ukraine bent on forced reunification via armed occupation. He seeks “reunification” of peoples who were previously unified through force as part of the Soviet Union. Putin’s failed Alexander the Great imitation has turned Ukraine into a 1915-esque European battleground complete with stalled convoys, war crimes, leveled cities and refugees in the millions. His nuclear weapons keep the free world from dispatching him to oblivion while simultaneously threatening it with destruction should we seek to interfere in his naked hegemony.
On the good side, tens of thousands of freedom-loving individuals from across the globe seek to join, and therefore imitate, the Ukrainian military. As part of a foreign division, they assist in battling the Russian army’s unprovoked and naked aggression, intended solely to allow Putin to continue paying his way to his twisted interpretation of greatness through imitation.
More locally, while timing isn’t everything, sometimes in Aspen it feels like the only thing. Aspen’s asymmetrical link to Russia’s Ukrainian gambit took hold in a coincidentally timed free-market real estate transaction. On March 4, local media reported that former Soviet citizen and real estate tycoon Vladislav Doronin’s Miami-based OKO Group had purchased the Gorsuch Haus property at the base of Lift 1A from the Norway Island LLC partnership represented by locals Jim DeFrancia, Bryan Peterson and Jeff Gorsuch — complete with its hard-earned and lucrative development entitlements. Aspen Skiing Co., which sold the parcel to Norway just a year ago, voiced their disappointment in the sale.
The acquisition’s $76.25 million sale price converts to about $1,800 per square foot for the shy acre parcel, or almost $1 million per room for the planned 81-key hotel. Time will tell if OKO Group builds the hotel or if they were just looking for a safe place to hedge a load of cash as many Aspen dirt investors have done before them, only this time against the coming inflationary wave.
In another demonstration of timing being Aspen’s only thing, the SkiCo’s foray into high-luxury clothing with its new AspenX offering demonstrates that even when the world is at war, demand remains for accommodating the interests of the uber-wealthy. After all, Aspen depends on it to subsidize all that affordable housing. A quick perusal of the AspenX website reveals that Skico, despite their disappointment in the Gorsuch Haus sale, intends to compete with, if not imitate, Jeff Gorsuch’s longstanding family business of high-end clothing mountain amenities. Additionally, one of their ski parkas absolutely reeks of double imitation with their “Extreme” graphic design.
First, think “Aspen Extreme.” OK, perhaps you must be a 1990s B-movie lover to get it, but it’s right there and to SkiCo’s credit, offered somewhat subtly. However, imitation No. 2 is anything but subtle. A geometrically angled set of black stripes on a solid white background that covers a Prada-provided line of $5,000 ski and snowboard parkas, the “Extreme” design was torn right off of Eddie Van Halen’s original homemade “Frankenstrat” guitar.
Again, OK, perhaps you must be a child of the 1970s to get that reference, but the image of Prada positing as “luxury” a homemade design for an aftermarket guitar body originally made with spray paint and electrical tape by a California teenager is too rich an imitation to ignore.
Personally, I think the parkas look great, not $5,000 great, but great, nonetheless. And Eddie Van Halen, in a 2017 Smithsonian interview, poo-pooed the idea that the design was anything approaching artistic achievement. So, my guess is, he wouldn’t have cared that SkiCo was leveraging his design to pay AspenX’s way if not to greatness, at least to profitability.
Oscar Wilde knew imitation can be flattering, but it rarely leads to genuine greatness. Such designation — best anointed by history to extraordinary individuals like Wilde himself — is more often found in the imitated, not the imitator.
