Editor:
Recent studies show that widespread use of face coverings can save 45,000 lives in the U.S. between now and November. Many states have now mandated the use of face masks, as has the city of Aspen, the town of Basalt and Eagle County. As we pass the 115-day mark since COVID-19 has affected our community, I urge the Pitkin County commissioners to use their authority to implement and enforce a face mask ordinance. In doing so, this will create a clear and consistent overarching standard for our community to protect everyone’s health.
Chris Council
Snowmass Village