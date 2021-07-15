Editor:
I am one of the significant number of individuals that work and live in two different counties. I am calling upon city and town board members, the county commissioners of Eagle, Garfield, and Pitkin, our state representatives, and Gov. Polis to improve the conditions and safety measures on both Cottonwood Pass and in the Glenwood Canyon throughway.
Whether it is boulders through roadways, wildfires, or now mudslides, the closures of the I-70 corridor and rerouting onto Cottonwood Pass has become routine. While I commend the county employees, sheriff, and other law enforcement agencies in regulating access to Cottonwood Pass, that stretch of weathered tarmac and packed dirt is ill-prepared and ill-equipped to handle the onslaught of weekend warriors and tourists dead set on avoiding the four- to five-hour reroutes.
It is disheartening to see that we have become so well versed in road closures to prevent inundating our small towns with a flood of stranded individuals that we are leaving locals helpless, mere minutes from their homes.
The frequency of these disasters is increasing, and I encourage my fellow residents to attend your next town council meeting and contact your representatives to have their voices heard.
What was a sleepy farm road, only known to longtime locals and area ranchers has new become a treacherous byway. Our roadways are the lifeblood of our communities, we need our elected officials to take action to keep our roads safe, our communities running and to stop stranding our locals.
Matthew Koch
Eagle