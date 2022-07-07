Welcome to another summer season of “In Bloom!” In this column, we’ll follow the wildflowers as they bloom throughout the greater Roaring Fork Valley. Thanks to the abundant waters, diverse geology, and myriad mountains that comprise our region, we are blessed with some of the finest wildflowers in Colorado. Every one of those flowers, whether showy or modest, rare or ubiquitous, has a story to tell. This column is dedicated to telling those stories, and inspiring an ardor for our floral brethren.
Right now, the place to be is the high alpine, especially our 12,000-foot-plus wind-scoured peaks and ridges. Here, in one of the most inhospitable places on earth, can be found some of the summer’s most colorful displays: carpets of pink alpine clovers, white alpine smelowskia, and magenta dwarf clovers.
The first thing one notices is how closely these plants hug the ground. Doing so keeps them out of frigid, desiccating winds, while their protective mats of leaves help them retain moisture and hold in heat.
In addition, in studies comparing the same plants grown at different elevations, those above tree line were found to have fewer flowers, smaller leaves, and slenderer stems than their lower altitude counterparts. Having less plant tissue allows the plant to mature more quickly when the short growing season begins, which is why alpine flowers are some of the first to bloom in summer. This allows the plant to flower and set seed early, allowing it to spend most of the relatively short, alpine summer season ripening its seeds, which need the warmth of the summer sun.
For this reason, our colorful alpine show will soon be over. So gather your layers and make the trek soon to a favorite high place like Electric Pass, Hell Roaring Ridge, or the summit of Independence Pass. As John Muir said, “Strange and admirable it is that the more savage and chilly and storm-chafed the mountains, the finer the plants they bear ... every flower a window-opening into heaven, a mirror reflecting the Creator.”
Karin Teague, executive director of the Independence Pass Foundation, is a 26-year resident of the Roaring Fork Valley and devoted student of its wildflowers. Learn more at independencepass.org/2022-wildflower-checklist