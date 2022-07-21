As Hollywood has known for years, we are powerfully attracted to things that are both beautiful and dangerous. As mountain lovers, we are drawn to challenging peaks and wild animal encounters. Danger lies even closer afoot, though. Lining our trails and roads are winsome wildflowers that have developed extraordinary adaptations for staying alive — with potentially deadly consequences for people.
One such flower’s name says it all: death camas, Anticlea elegans. This exquisite plant — with its white, lily-like flowers decorated with green, heart-shaped glands and purple bracts — belies the danger within. All parts of the death camas plant contain alkaloids more toxic than strychnine, leading to loss of body control, vomiting and convulsions.
Because death camas over-winters as a bulb similar to wild onions, Western settlers are reported to have learned of its toxicity the hard way: Eating just two bulbs meant a gruesome death. Look for (but don’t touch!) death camas on all our trails in the upper valley, where it is having a banner year.
Another hard-to-miss killer is poison hemlock, Conium maculatum, of Socrates fame. Growing head-high along ditches and disturbed areas throughout our valley, this white-flowered parsley contains chemicals that act directly on the central nervous system, resulting in respiratory collapse. While poison hemlock could be confused with other, friendlier parsleys like osha or sweet-cicely, it is easily identified by the purple spots on its stems and rather sickening smell.
Seeing poison hemlock always makes me think of Socrates and his fateful end, which has alternately been described as a murder, death penalty or suicide, depending on the version of the story. Digging in a bit, I learned that Plato, Socrates’ foremost student, reported that Socrates chose to drink a hemlock concoction on his own, in the company of friends, rather than wait for it to be administered.
In his Phaedo, Plato described the scene as follows: “Squeezing a foot hard, [a friend] asked him if he felt anything. Socrates said that he did not. He did the same to his calves and, going higher, showed us that he was becoming cold and stiff and said that when the poison reached the heart he would be gone. As the chill sensation got to his waist, Socrates uncovered his head and said his last words: ‘Crito, we owe a cock to Asclepius. Do pay it. Don’t forget.’”
Apparently, Socrates had had enough of deep thoughts.
Karin Teague, executive director of the Independence Pass Foundation, is a 26-year resident of the Roaring Fork Valley and devoted student of its wildflowers. Learn more at independencepass.org/2022-wildflower-checklist.