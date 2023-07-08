One of my favorite ways to get up a hard mountain is to employ frequent distraction in the form of wildflower-gawking. On an Independence Day climb up Mt. Massive, the third highest peak in Colorado and the fourth highest in the Lower 48, dozens of species accompanied me on the trail, and a hardy few even greeted me at the 14,421-foot summit.
One of those plants seen on virtually all of Colorado’s high peaks is the alpine aven, Geum rossii. Belonging to the rose family, it colonizes large swaths of tundra with its cheery, five-petaled, yellow flowers and dense, green foliage. Alpine avens are important both as soil stabilizers and as food sources for American pikas, the adorable, potato-sized members of the rabbit family who spend the summer gathering wildflowers and grasses for the winter.
Interestingly, alpine avens are loaded with tannins, bitter-tasting compounds that are intended to make them unpalatable to animals before a plant’s fruits or seeds ripen. (Tannins cause that astringent, mouth-coating feeling you get from biting into an unripe pear—yuck—or drinking red wine—yum).
So why do pikas collect them? Those same tannins act as preservatives, which help pikas preserve the other plants they store in their “haypiles” so they don’t mold or rot during their long winter lockdown. Moreover, the tannins eventually break down, turning the avens into palatable food. Pikas are geniuses!
Another important member of the rose family carpeting our high slopes is the mountain aven, Dryas octopetala. Mountain avens have white, eight-petaled flowers and distinctively wrinkled evergreen leaves. They are important not only as forage and soil stabilizers—their fossils are relied upon by paleo-ecologists to study past episodes of climate change.
In the late Pleistocene, as the last great ice age ended and our climate gradually warmed, two abrupt reversals took place for periods lasting several hundred years each. During that time, arctic and alpine vegetation like mountain avens returned to areas that had been turning into forests. Scientists refer to these periods as the Older Dryas (approximately 13,800 years ago) and the Younger Dryas (approximately 12,000 years ago) because of the abundance of Dryas fossils.
Which flowers, though, are most likely to greet you at the summit of your 14,000-foot peak? Which Colorado flowers grow the highest?
On Mt. Massive, the highest growing plants were the brilliant blue alpine forget-me-not and fluffy white alpine smelowskia, named after the Russian botanist T. Smelovskii. Thoughts of these hardy plants clinging tenaciously to their rocky, wind-battered, mountain home through the cold night to come lingered with me down the trail and into my cozy car.