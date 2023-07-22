Everyone loves a first: Whether you’re a bird lover, a mountain climber or a wildflower enthusiast, it’s always a thrill to see a new bird, climb a new peak, or find a new flower.
This week, at a wildflower retreat near Lizard Head Pass outside of Telluride, a group of us from the Roaring Fork Valley were privileged to see flowers that not only were new to us, but found nowhere else on earth.
One of those flowers, endemic to the San Juan Mountains, is Ritter’s kittentails, “Besseya ritteriana,” a strange, candle-like plant with light yellow flowers extruding long reproductive parts.
Another, found in only a handful of places in southern Colorado and northern New Mexico, is Rocky Mountain clover, Trifolium attenuatem. A member of the pea family, it closely resembles our own alpine and Parry’s clover, but has a richer magenta hue and grows in large, straggly mats.
As exciting as it was to see these new, geographically limited flowers, the group seemed equally delighted to be among the “old friends:” the columbines, paintbrush and king’s crowns that color our own mountains. This engendered the question: Why are so many of us happy in the company of wildflowers? What do they mean to us, and what do they bring to our lives?
The answers were as varied and lovely as the wildflowers themselves.
One person found their annual emergence, irrespective of everything going on in the world, profoundly reassuring.
Another observed that flowers give us a strong sense of place: she saw them as the “welcoming committee” of a landscape. Indeed, it is hard to think of the Maroon Bells without thinking of the wildflowers that accompany hikes there.
Many appreciated how wildflowers bring us into the present, how they enjoin us to pay attention to what’s in front of us rather than lose ourselves in internal dialogue.
There also was a sense that as we age, as our bodies slow down and our adventures become humbler, wildflowers are good partners in that journey.
Others paid homage to their innate intelligence: the varied strategies they employ to survive in harsh conditions and the myriad forms and colors they adapt to attract pollinators and successfully reproduce. They noted the elegance, and modesty, of those strategies, in contrast to so many human ones.
And lest we forget, humans still haven’t replicated their ability to make food from sunlight.
I see flowers as a portal into the more-than-human world: a way to reconnect with the wider world that we have evolved over eons to belong to, a fact we lose sight of at our great peril, and even greater loss. Wildflowers welcome us home!